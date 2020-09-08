Comments
WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old boy was shot when he went to meet with someone at an apartment complex he had met on a social media app.
Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Monday at the Parc at Wylie Apartments in the 1500 block of Park Blvd.
While at the complex, he was approached by two men he didn’t know.
Police said at some point, he was struck by one of them and the second one fired a weapon at him.
The victim was able to drive out of the complex where police found him.
This case remains under investigation.
Police have not announced any arrests.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspects should contact the Wylie Police Department at 972-442-8171