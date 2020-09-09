BLUE MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Blue Mound Police have arrested a man for continuous sexual abuse of a child after a 12-year-old girl came forward.
Police said they became aware of the alleged incident on Monday, September 7.
Police said Blue Mound resident Rafael Alejandro, 63, was immediately arrested for that alleged incident.
Further investigations led to him being charged with the first degree felony.
Alejandro is currently being held in the Blue Mound Jail awaiting arraignment.
Police said there could be more child victims and the investigation continues.
Anyone with information can contact Blue Mound Police at 817-232-0661.
Alejandro was arrested on a sexual assault charge in 1999, accused of assaulting a woman while she was asleep.
The charge was later lowered to a misdemeanor assault, and he paid a $500 fine.
Blue Mound is about nine miles north of Fort Worth.