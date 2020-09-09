FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth is calling for a “Day of Prayer for Peace” among people of all races.

Bishop Michael F. Olson joined students at Nolan Catholic High School for mass Wednesday morning to talk about the church’s message.

“The Church stands as a beacon of hope,” said Olson. “The sins of violence, injustice, racism, and hatred must be purged from our communities with acts of mercy, with the protection and care for the dignity of every human person, with respect for the common good, and with an unwavering pursuit of equality and peace.”

The bishop asked all Catholic college campus ministry locations in the Diocese to observe the Day of Prayer by also celebrating a special mass. Those Catholic campus ministries are located at Texas Christian University, University of Texas at Arlington, University of North Texas, Texas Women‚ University, Midwestern State University and Tarleton State University.

In a news release, Bishop Olsen touched on the current political climate, saying, “Current events in our nation are cause for concern, much of the tenor and substance of the political discourse in our nation lacks the respect and civility that our republic has consistently relied upon throughout our history.”

He continued, “The COVID-19 Pandemic and our response to its effects have produced fear and anger in the face of unemployment and financial hardships. We see this most acutely in civil unrest that has exacerbated racial tensions among people in our cities along with greater pressure among the men and women who put themselves in harm’s way as police officers in service to our community.”

Olsen included those who couldn’t participate in the special Mass, asking that they offer the Prayer to Saint Michael the Archangel for these intentions and engage in one spiritual or corporal work of mercy.