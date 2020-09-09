DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As students return to school this fall, there’s a new at-home digital monitoring service for children diagnosed with COVID-19.

Baylor Scott & White Health launched the program so families recovering in isolation don’t feel so alone.

Maximus Saxon-Rodriguez, 7, said he was pretty scared when he found out he had the virus.

“’Cause I heard many people have died from it,” he said.

Maximus said he got COVID-19 from his grandparents in August, and his mom tested positive, too. Neither of them ever really felt sick.

“With him not having any symptoms, we just kind of monitored him at that point,” said his mom, Tami Saxon-Rodriguez.

She said the digital at-home monitoring service helped her know what signs to look out for.

“You’re going to get messages at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., just doing a quick symptom check in is what we call it,” said Dr. Tiffany Berry with Baylor Scott & White Health. “Just that, how are you feeling? Are you feeling better or worse than you did yesterday?”

One time, Saxon-Rodriguez accidentally marked one of the symptoms for Maximus in the app. A nurse called her within 30 minutes to check on him.

“That just kind of gives you one extra thought that someone’s actually looking out for you, you know, and in today’s healthcare system sometimes you don’t always feel that,” Saxon-Rodriguez said.

Dr. Berry says that reassurance goes a long way.

“Our hope is that if we can keep people comfortable and feeling safe and feeling supportive, that they will stay home while they recuperate,” she said. “And they will lessen the spread, and we can get back to things quicker.”

Baylor Scott & White first started offering this service to adults in May.

More than 15,000 COVID-19 patients have used it to help with treating their illness at home.

Since the program was recently expanded to cover pediatric patients, 150 children have used it so far.

This service is available to all. Users do not have to be a Baylor Scott & White patient prior to downloading the app, as a medical record is created when users begin the process.

The MyBSWHealth app can be downloaded by texting BETTER to 88408 or by visiting the App Store or Google Play.