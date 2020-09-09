HOOD COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are warning parents to remain “vigilant and keep an eye on your kids, don’t give a sick and evil person the opportunity to hurt your children,” after two separate attempted child luring incidents within three days of each other.
The first happened on September 3 when a a Hispanic male with short hair driving a black Chevy El Camino tried to lure her 4-year-old child into his car. It happened earlier in the day in the 800 block of Flamingo Rd.
Three days later, around 1:30 p.m., a parent told police that their 8 and 6 year old sons were approached by a woman in a green SUV who tried to lure them into her car with the ruse of petting a puppy.
Surveillance footage shows her car in the 3100 block of White Horse Ct. where the boys were playing in the front yard.
Both cases are under investigation by the Hood County Sheriff’s Office.