NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners are close to a deal to buy Plano-based department store chain J.C. Penney out of bankruptcy and keep the chain running.
Penney’s lawyer Josh Sussberg announced the tentative pact, which will save roughly 70,000 jobs, during a brief hearing in bankruptcy court Wednesday.
Sussberg noted that a letter of intent including details of the pact will be filed with the bankruptcy court in the next day.
The 118-year-old department store based in Plano, Texas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in mid-May, one of the biggest retailers to do so since the pandemic temporarily shut down non-essential stores around the country.
Sussberg said Penney will be left with $1 billion in cash after the deal is completed.
Neither Simon nor Brookfield responded to requests for comment.
