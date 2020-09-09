WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners are close to a deal to buy Plano-based department store chain J.C. Penney out of bankruptcy and keep the chain running.

Penney’s lawyer Josh Sussberg announced the tentative pact, which will save roughly 70,000 jobs, during a brief hearing in bankruptcy court Wednesday.

Sussberg noted that a letter of intent including details of the pact will be filed with the bankruptcy court in the next day.

The 118-year-old department store based in Plano, Texas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in mid-May, one of the biggest retailers to do so since the pandemic temporarily shut down non-essential stores around the country.

Sussberg said Penney will be left with $1 billion in cash after the deal is completed.

Neither Simon nor Brookfield responded to requests for comment.

