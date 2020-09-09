Comments
(CBS NEWS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it has received reports of 792 confirmed cases of a rare condition linked to COVID-19. The condition, called Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), was also associated with 16 deaths reported in 42 states, New York City and Washington, D.C., as of last Thursday.
Nearly all the cases were in kids who tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest were among those who were around someone with COVID-19. More than 70% of cases have been in kids who are Hispanic/Latino or Black, according to the CDC.