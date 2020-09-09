SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Southlake Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they dubbed the “Vinyl Vandal,” after he allegedly stole $220 in records from the Barnes & Noble at 1430 Plaza Place.
Video surveillance shows the man walk into the store on Sept. 7 just before 7 p.m. Police said he browsed for a bit, then left. But he came back moments later and made a B line for the records.
Police said he stole albums by KISS, Nirvana, Duke Ellington and John Coltrane. He also added the “Stranger Things 2” soundtrack, The Beatles “Imagine” album and Jason Mraz’s “We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things.”
A worker at the store followed the suspect outside and snapped a pic in the rain as he sped off. There wasn’t a license plate though on the man’s sport bike, so police weren’t able to track him down.
Police said this isn’t the first time the suspect has stolen records from a Barnes & Nobles either.
Recognize him? Call crime analyst Diana Smith at dsmith@cityofsouthlake.com or call her at 817-748-8915.