Comments
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Rowlett Police Department confirmed on Wednesday a woman who went missing more than three weeks ago has been in contact with her family and been located.
No other details have been released about Emily Marie Kizer’s disappearance.
The 20-year-old woman’s family had told police she left a house in Mineral Wells without her cell phone or her child on Tuesday, August 18.
Fort Worth Police contacted Kizer that same day and released her with a man from Rowlett.
Police said he brought Kizer to a Rowlett park and when he returned, she was gone.