WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/CBS NEWS) – President Donald Trump said Wednesday, Texas Republican U.S. Sen Ted Cruz is on his list of potential nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court if Trump wins a second term.

A short time later on Twitter, Senator Cruz said, “It’s humbling and an immense honor to be considered for #SCOTUS.”

Sen. Cruz also released the following statement:

“I am grateful for the president’s confidence in me and for his leadership in nominating principled constitutionalists to the federal bench over the last four years. As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I’ve been proud to help confirm to the bench over 200 of President Trump’s judicial nominees, including two to the Supreme Court. It’s humbling and an immense honor to be considered for the Supreme Court. The High Court plays a unique role in defending our Constitution, and there is no greater responsibility in public service than to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. In the Senate, I have been blessed to lead the fight to preserve our constitutional liberties–every day, to defend the rights of 29 million Texans–and I look forward to continuing to do so for many years to come.”

It's humbling and an immense honor to be considered for #SCOTUS. Read my statement here on @realDonaldTrump’s list of potential Supreme Court nominees he announced today he might choose from in a second term.👇 pic.twitter.com/oOjuCHSs80 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 9, 2020

In remarks at the White House, Mr. Trump called appointing justices to the Supreme Court “the most important decision an American president can make.” Mr. Trump said that if he wins a second term, he could possibly be called upon to name up to four justices.

“For this reason, candidates for president owe the American people a specific list of individuals they consider for the United States Supreme Court,” he said.

Cruz and Trump were bitter rivals during the 2016 campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

During that campaign, Trump had suggested Cruz’s father played a role in JFK’s assassination and referred to Cruz as “Lyin’ Ted.”

Cruz called Trump a pathological liar.

The president’s list includes three sitting U.S. senators, 10 federal judges and several current administration officials:

Judge Bridget Bade, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Daniel Cameron, Kentucky attorney general

Paul Clement, former solicitor general

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas

Judge Kyle Duncan, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Steven Engel, assistant attorney general at the Justice Department

Noel Francisco, former solicitor general under the Trump administration

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri

Judge James Ho, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Judge Greg Katsas, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

Judge Barbara Lagoa, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Christopher Landau, U.S. ambassador to Mexico

Justice Carlos Muniz, Florida Supreme Court

Judge Martha Pacold, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois

Judge Peter Phipps, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Judge Sarah Pitlyk, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri

Judge Allison Jones Rushing, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Kate Todd, deputy White House counsel

Judge Lawrence VanDyke, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals