DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A mountain of roof singles and other garbage in Southeast Dallas is finally about to get cleaned up.
The City of Dallas has requested bids from contractors to remove the mess that began growing more than two years ago.
Since January of 2018, when Blue Star Recycling set up shop, homeowners have been trying to remove the growing mountain of shingles.
They said it is putting their health at risk.
Blue Star Recycling was supposed to remove the singles and other construction material.
“We are moving forward with the removal of the site known as ‘Shingle Mountain.’ A request for bids from contractors was issued today. This issue has been in litigation since I became Mayor, and I have been limited in what I could say publicly. I am pleased to see the cleanup of this environmental injustice moving forward. Our city is not a dumping ground.”
