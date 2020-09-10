DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – This week, the DeSoto High School football team is back on the practice field.
“It feels great to finally get on the field!” DeSoto Head Coach Claude Mathis said with a big grin behind his face covering. “This is normal to me, even though I have a mask on. I’m glad to be out here.”
The first regular season game is still three weeks away, but the Eagles will play a scrimmage against Southlake Carroll in two weeks.
“We are ready to rock and roll this year.” said defensive tackle Byron Murphy.
DeSoto opens the season against perennial power Converse Judson on Oct. 2, but for now, they’re just ecstatic to be back on the field.
“Feels good to be back with my brothers getting this work in,” said receiver Jaedon Wilson.
Wilson and his teammates have one goal in mind. “Show the district, and the rest of the world, what we can do.”