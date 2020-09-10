HOOD COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are searching for a Hispanic man with short hair driving a black Chevy El Camino who tried to lure a 4-year-old girl into his car on Sept. 3.
It happened earlier in the day in the 800 block of Flamingo Rd.
Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies warned parents to remain “vigilant and keep an eye on your kids, don’t give a sick and evil person the opportunity to hurt your children.”
As for another attempted luring of two boys three days later, turns out an 87-year-old woman was the driver of a green SUV police were looking for. The woman, who is from Acton told police she didn’t realize it was inappropriate to approach the boys.
Police said it doesn’t appear she had any ill-intent or ulterior motive toward the boys and appears to be a misunderstanding.
Regardless, police said they’re thankful the boys told their parents.