MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police responded to what they’ve determined was a murder-suicide early Thursday morning.
Police said around 6:00 a.m. the shooter’s wife called police to say her husband inside had a gun.
She said as she ran out of their home in the 600 block of Little Bend she heard gunfire coming from inside.
Officers arrived on scene and attempted to contact the residents in the house, but no one responded.
Officers forced their way in and found two deceased individuals with gunshot wounds and one victim who had been shot but was still breathing.
Evidence at the scene indicated that Marcus Vasquez, 32 had shot and killed his mother, Ronda Vasquez, 55 and seriously injured his sister, Rayshell Vasquez, 29.
Rayshell Vasquez was rushed to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.
“Upon further investigation, it appears Marcus Vasquez took the lives of Ronda and Rayshell Vasquez before ultimately turning the weapon on himself,” Mesquite Police said in a news release.