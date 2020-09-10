DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A pregnant woman in her 40s with no other underlying high-risk health conditions is among seven COVID-19 deaths reported in Dallas County on Thursday.
Health officials said the woman, who was a resident of Dallas, died in a hospital’s emergency department.
The other six patients who died were over the age of 40. Four of the six were found dead inside their homes while the other two also died at a hospital’s emergency department. The six patients all had underlying high-risk health conditions, officials said.
The total number of deaths in Dallas County due to COVID-19 is now at 964.
Health officials also reported 152 additional cases of the virus, with 72 of them coming from a backlog in the state’s reporting system. The 72 cases were from earlier in September.
Thursday’s count brings the total number of confirmed cases to 74,628, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.
