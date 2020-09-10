FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – You no longer have to imagine what it would be like to save the world from a zombie attack. This October at Zombie Safari in Forney, you can shoot real-life zombies.

“In October we turn our facility at nighttime into a zombie hunting grounds…” said Jed Allsup, vice president of Zombie Safari. “Zombies are everywhere…. we get on the safari, and safari through our jungle here at cousins paintball.”

A $25 ticket will buy you a 20 minute ride on their zombie response vehicles, a paintball gun to use and, of course, glow-in-the-dark paint balls. Because how else would you know if you hit them?

“We have these special lights on the bus that light the ball up so you can see where they’re going into the darkness as the zombies are trying to attack the vehicle,” Allsup said.

Allsup and his staff have been hosting the zombie apocalypse for six years.

But this year, they’re implementing social distancing protocols, lots of cleaning and reducing ticket sales by 50% due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’re also offering private rides that you book with your “covid crew” to help make guests feel safe.

“We only used to offer a few of those per evening and now we have bumped that up, and that’s actually probably our top seller,” he said.

Yes, the zombies are actors. But Allsup says it’s a kid and adult friendly experience unlike any other.

Zombie Safari is running any Friday or Saturday in October from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and tickets are available ahead of time online.