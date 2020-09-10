NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
by Giles Hudson | CBS 11
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who was allegedly trying to rob a Richardson gun shop was shot during the attempt.

It happened at Mike’s Gun Room on Belt Line Road near Glenville Road around 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

Mike’s Gun Room (Chopper 11)

Richardson Police said three men walked into the store and two of them were holding handguns.

The store owner was able to grab a gun and shot one of the suspects.

He was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The other suspects took off in a silver or gray Chevy sedan, police said.

The store owner is okay.

 

