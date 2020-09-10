Comments
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who was allegedly trying to rob a Richardson gun shop was shot during the attempt.
It happened at Mike’s Gun Room on Belt Line Road near Glenville Road around 3:00 p.m. Thursday.
Richardson Police said three men walked into the store and two of them were holding handguns.
The store owner was able to grab a gun and shot one of the suspects.
He was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
The other suspects took off in a silver or gray Chevy sedan, police said.
The store owner is okay.