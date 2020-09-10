DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The University of North Texas Sports Information Department confirmed Thursday, the football team’s quarterbacks coach Tate Wallis has resigned.
Wallis was arrested earlier this month for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student.
He was immediately put on administrative leave and is not allowed back on campus.
UNT released the following statement on Wallis’ resignation:
“Tate Wallis has offered his resignation and we have accepted it.”
Wallis was hired as UNT quarterbacks coach in January.
Wallis has spent the last four years coaching in high school, including 2018-19 at Argyle as the offensive coordinator and 2016-17 as an offensive assistant at North Forney High School, according to meangreensports.com.