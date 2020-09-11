DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 13-year-old and 14-year-old have been arrested for a carjacking that left a man critically injured in Dallas, police sources tell CBS 11 News.
The aggravated robbery incident happened early Friday near Audelia Road and Walnut Street. Police said three male suspects took a man’s vehicle and drove away.
According to police sources, the victim was hanging on the roof of the car for more than a mile before falling off. The 38-year-old man was taken to a hospital with severe head injuries and is currently on life support.
The three teenage suspects, including the 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy, were soon found by the Dallas Police Department’s Project Safe Neighborhood unit in the 9800 block of Chandler Court and were taken into custody, police sources say.
Further information has not yet been released as the investigation continues.
