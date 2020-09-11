Comments
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The ATF released images Friday of a getaway car after armed robbers took off with 53 handguns from Mike’s Gun Room in Richardson on Thursday.
The vehicle is a silver Chevy Malibu with paper tags and one replacement tire.
The owner of the store shot one of the robbers, but the other three got away.
Richardson Police said four men walked into the store and two of them were holding handguns.
The store owner was able to grab a gun and shot one of the suspects.
He was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
The ATF and National Shooting Sports Foundation is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspects’ capture.