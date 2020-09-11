FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have identified a suspect who allegedly traveled from California to North Texas and killed an 18-year-old man he met through an online game.
Police in Flower Mound said Matthew Thane was killed on Aug. 18 and that the investigation led authorities to a home in Pleasanton, California.
According to police, the Pleasanton resident, later identified as Alexander Frank Baro, 23, was linked to Thane through an online game. Cell phone data showed the 23-year-old traveled from his home to Flower Mound and then back to Pleasanton within 72 hours.
On Aug. 19, authorities in Pleasanton obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s home. However, as authorities were attempting to get Baro to leave the home, the 23-year-old took his own life, police said.
Baro’s identity was released on Friday, Sept. 11, and police said he was the sole suspect in Thane’s death.
The case is still under investigation.