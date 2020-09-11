DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Although there is no State Fair of Texas this year, you can still get a taste of the experience at the Statler hotel in Dallas this weekend and the next.
There’s nothing like the sights, sounds and delights of the State Fair, but “Fair Play at the Statler” in the downtown area is aiming to be the next best thing.
“We’ve created a very safe and clean environment… you can sit in the coaster and hear the sounds and get you a touchless selfie for free,” Robert Hall of the Statler said.
Hall said the event pays tribute to the beloved tradition and that it wouldn’t be complete without a sampling of fair food.
“We have the scout space that’s been transformed… you’ll find fun turkey legs or gaming opportunities,” Hall said.
“Fair Play at the Statler” kicked off Friday afternoon and will run through Sunday and also from Sept. 18 through Sept. 20.
Tickets and information can be found here.