RICHARDSON and ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With most DFW area students learning at home right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s a new kind of learning curve for parents.

“I told my husband I feel like a tech assistant,” smiled Krystal Hurst. The Richardson ISD mother spent three weeks managing virtual learning for her two elementary students while also caring for her two preschoolers. “From the moment class starts until 3 p.m., it’s a lot of navigating back and forth.”

Then there’s the technology: Zoom, Google Classroom, Canvas, Seesaw and others; all with different log-ins and passwords.

“He’s frequently logged himself out of a Zoom classroom,” Hurst said of her 2nd grader. “So sometimes he’s missed some important steps while waiting to be let back in.”

Dee Jay King is an Arlington ISD mom who spends her time rotating between four children with four screens.

Her two older children learn in their rooms, behind doors with newly-installed specialty locks. “I don’t want the door completely closed,” said King. “Just because as a parent I don’t believe in closed doors.”

The devices keep the doors slightly open while keeping the younger siblings out.

“And they know mom and dad can come in any time.”

Both moms say extra snacks help younger students who have to sit for long periods of time, and both say while the virtual days were difficult at first, a little patience goes a long way.

“As a parent you know, have a little bit of grace and expect that things are going to have a lot of hiccups those first few days,” said Hurst.