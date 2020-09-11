AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texans struggling financially who have relied on a moratorium on electricity shutoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic, will have to start arranging payment plans soon in order to keep their power on.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas said the moratorium on electricity disconnects ends October 1.

“The COVID-19 Electricity Relief Program has provided assistance to approximately 600,000 low-income and financially impacted residential consumers across the state to help them maintain their electricity service during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chief Executive and Public Counsel, Lori Cobos stated. “As the program comes to an end this month, it is imperative for residential consumers who are enrolled in the program and still owe a balance on their electricity bill to contact their Retail Electric Provider to arrange a payment plan or request a deferred payment plan to avoid electricity service disconnection.”

In addition to providing a temporary moratorium on electricity service disconnections, the program also provided bill payment assistance to Texas residents enrolled in the program totaling more than $30 million as of July 31.

The program is funded by a $0.33 per megawatt hour charge applied to the bills of electricity customers across the competitive market in the ERCOT region of the state and the charge will be collected until the collected funds cover the program expenses.

Click here for more information about the PUCT’s COVID-19 Electricity Relief Program and other financial assistance available to residential consumers.