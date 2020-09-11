Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A team in Dallas rescued a person from the swift waters of the Trinity River Friday afternoon.
Authorities were called to the area of Great Trinity Forest Way east of I-45 at around 3:45 p.m about a person in the water.
Dallas police and Fire-Rescue could be seen in the area as a team worked to get the person out.
The rescue team was able to pull the person into a boat and get the victim back on land. An aerial view from the scene showed the victim being able to walk on their own.
Authorities have not yet said how the person ended up in the river.