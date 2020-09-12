DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Saturday reported 160 cases of COVID-19, along with six more deaths.

Saturday’s count brings the total confirmed cases in the county to 75,052, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

Health officials reported 15 of the 160 cases came from a backlog in the states reporting system: 2 from July, 3 from August and 10 from earlier in September.

Six more deaths were also reported, bringing that total to 970. The patients were over the age of 50 and four of them had underlying high risk health conditions. Of the six, two had been hospitalized, two died in a hospital’s emergency department and two were found dead at their homes.

“The Saturday average numbers are compiled by taking the new cases from Sunday through Saturday of each week; however, the Friday numbers that we reported yesterday for the daily average of new cases of 243 for the week ending September 5th are now the most accurate weekly totals,” Judge Clay Jenkins said.

“Although they lag by roughly a week, they allow our epidemiologists to strip out our older cases by looking at the date on which each test was performed. This requires epidemiologists to look at the date of each test and is not done in real time,” he added.

In Tarrant County, 203 COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday, which brings that total to 44,140.