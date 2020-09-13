Tracking Sally: Storm Expected To Make Landfall As HurricaneTropical Storm Sally is expected to continue to intensify Sunday night and Monday into a Category 1 hurricane -- if not stronger -- and make landfall near New Orleans.

McKinney Disaster Response Team Still Cleaning Debris In Lake Charles, Weeks After Hurricane LauraDozens of volunteers have been in southeast Louisiana for weeks, clearing debris from more than 30 properties. But their work has been largely overlooked outside of the immediate area.

North Texas To See Weather Whiplash This Week After Summer-Like Holiday WeekendNorth Texas will experience a weather whiplash this week with highs in the mid-90s on Monday and 60s on Wednesday. The lows on Thursday will be in the 50s!