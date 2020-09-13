DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported 156 cases of COVID-19, along with three more deaths.
Sunday’s count brings the total of confirmed cases in the county to 75,208, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.
Health officials reported 28 of the 156 cases came from a backlog in the state’s reporting system: two from April, four from May, nine from July, two from August and 11 from earlier in September.
Three more deaths were also reported, bringing that total to 973. The patients were a Dallas man in his 50s who died at his long-term care facility, a Dallas woman in her 50s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions and a Garland man in h is 90s who died at his long-term care facility.
Health officials also reported that over the last two weeks there have been 33 COVID-19 cases among multiple youth hockey teams in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. One 29-year-old coach reportedly had the virus at the time of his death in a neighboring county to Dallas.
In Tarrant County, 314 cases were reported on Sunday, bringing that total to 44,454.
Still running with the panic porn? Nobody cares now.