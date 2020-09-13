NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Carrollton fire captain has died after he suffered a medical emergency while on duty, the city announced Sunday.

The city said Carrollton Fire Rescue Captain Lee Holbert was hospitalized on Wednesday, Sept. 9 but died on Sunday. He was 57 years old and served with the department for nearly 31 years.

(Credit: City of Carrollton)

“Carrollton Fire Rescue is devastated by the loss of one of our own. Captain Holbert was a highly decorated 30-year veteran, an exceptional firefighter, a selfless teammate, and a tireless public servant. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time as we mourn this loss,” Fire Chief Gregg Salmi said.

Holbert leaves behind a wife and three children. Funeral services are pending.

