CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Carrollton fire captain has died after he suffered a medical emergency while on duty, the city announced Sunday.
The city said Carrollton Fire Rescue Captain Lee Holbert was hospitalized on Wednesday, Sept. 9 but died on Sunday. He was 57 years old and served with the department for nearly 31 years.
“Carrollton Fire Rescue is devastated by the loss of one of our own. Captain Holbert was a highly decorated 30-year veteran, an exceptional firefighter, a selfless teammate, and a tireless public servant. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time as we mourn this loss,” Fire Chief Gregg Salmi said.
Holbert leaves behind a wife and three children. Funeral services are pending.