LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is out for the rest of Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams with a collarbone injury.

Vander Esch jogged off the field and into an x-ray room between the first and second quarters. He was first ruled questionable and then officially out.

Linebacker Joe Thomas took his place on defense after running back Ezekiel Elliott scored a touchdown.

The third-year player missed the end of last season after having surgery to fix a nerve issue in his neck.

