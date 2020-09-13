LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM) – Defensive tackle Dontari Poe was the only Dallas Cowboys player to kneel during the national anthem before Sunday night’s game.
Numerous NFL players knelt in protest of racial injustices on Sunday. As for the Cowboys and Rams game, Poe and several Los Angeles players were seen kneeling while the anthem played on the screens at SoFi Stadium.
There were questions going into the regular season opener if any Dallas players would participate in kneeling following a summer of protests calling for racial equality and an end to police brutality.
Before Cowboys’ first game of 2020, Poe had said he intended to kneel. Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford said during training camp that the team was given the “green light” to do so.
While kneeling, assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett and defensive lineman Aldon Smith had their hands on Poe’s shoulder.
Poe, an eight-year veteran, signed with the Cowboys during the offseason on a two-year deal.