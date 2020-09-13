(CBSDFW.COM) – PGA touring pro John Senden of Flower Mound and his 16 year old son, Jacob, an aspiring golfer himself at Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, join a special edition of Living Room Sports.
Jacob was diagnosed with brain cancer three years ago.
At one point, his parents were told Jacob had two hours to live. But through the amazing work of doctors at Children’s Medical Center Dallas, Jacob is thriving today.
September is Children’s Cancer Awareness month.
You’ll notice in the interview that both John and Jacob are wearing yellow shirts in support of the play yellow campaign that benefits Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.
It’s a great time to support children’s health for childhood cancer awareness month. For more information, click here.