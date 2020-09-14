DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police officers are searching for a man and his female accomplice after an armored vehicle security guard was shot and killed Monday morning.
It happened in the 1500 block of Cockrell Hill. When officers arrived, they found the victim laying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
Witnesses said he was servicing an ATM at a local Credit Union when a man approached carrying a rifle and demanded property. At some point, the suspect shot the security guard and was seen taking duffle bags from the armored vehicle.
The suspect then fled the scene in a sedan driven by the woman.
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital where he subsequently died from his injuries.
A second armed security officer was present but was not injured.