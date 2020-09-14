As Louisiana Continues Hurricane Laura Recovery, Tropical Storm Sally Takes Aim At Gulf CoastTropical Storm Sally is expected to slow before strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico. Experts predict Sally will be a Category 1 hurricane by the time it makes landfall near the Louisiana-Mississippi line.

Late Sunday Update Has Sally Moving More East Toward MississippiThe latest forecast Sunday night showed Sally slowing down and turning more north as it approached the Louisiana coastline.

Tracking Sally: Storm Expected To Make Landfall As HurricaneTropical Storm Sally is expected to continue to intensify Sunday night and Monday into a Category 1 hurricane -- if not stronger -- and make landfall near New Orleans.