DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 440 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 75,648.
The county also confirmed three more deaths, bringing the total to 976.
An additional 22 new probable cases with positive antigen test results were reported in Dallas County since Sunday, bringing the total probable cases in Dallas County to 3,615, including 11 probable deaths from COVID-19.
Of the 440 new cases reported Monday, 308 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic laboratory reporting system and 100 were from previous months.
“It continues to be important with schools opening and businesses getting back on better footing for everyone to wear a mask and maintain six-foot social distancing when outside their home, use frequent hand-washing avoid unnecessary crowds and avoid any indoor setting where people cannot wear a mask one hundred percent of the time. With the weather getting cooler, I encourage people who frequent an establishment where you are eating to choose take-out, delivery or patio dining. For visitors to you home, it is best to be masked, and outdoor gatherings are preferable to indoor gatherings,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.”
