DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Big Tex isn’t skipping 2020 after all – though it won’t exactly be crowds he’s welcoming. Starting Saturday, a newly-imagined kind of mini-Fair begins, almost all of it a drive-through.

“As we looked at it, those were our things: how do we continue to fulfill our non-profit mission and continue to keep that State Fair spirit alive?,” said Karissa Condoianis, Senior Vice President of Public Relations.

So, with pre-sold tickets, guests can get their fair food fixes – Fletcher’s corny dogs, Jack’s fries, and cotton candy among them – during select weekends in September and October. Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que is one of the 8 vendors and will sell add-ons sausage-on-a-stick and turkey legs.

“We’re excited about it. We think it’s a great save on the part of the State Fair to give us an opportunity to give people a little bit of a taste of the Fair, a little bit of a feel,” said Juan Reaves.

“Our family’s been a part of the Fair now for over 40 years. It is more than an honor,” said Brent Reaves.

Guests will also play a drive-through Midway game called pick-a-door. And, they’ll pose for a professional photo with Big Tex, who will be sporting a new belt buckle and the must-have accessory of 2020.

“Big Tex in COVID this year, we decided to put a mask. The mask will look kind of like mine instead maybe fit a little bit tighter,” said Rusty Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President of Operations.

It may not be the Big Tex – or State Fair – we’re used to. But officials say both have a different and important responsibility this year.

“I think in a lot of ways people need the Fair now more than ever, and seeing Big Tex stand up in solidarity with every Texan and what we’re going through right now, I think is going to mean so much,” said Condoianis.

The Big Tex Photo Drive begins this Saturday. Tickets are $25.

The Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Through begins on September 25. Tickets for that are $65 or $99 for up to 8 people in one vehicle.

