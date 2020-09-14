Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There was a community tribute Monday evening for a man who gave his life to protect Fort Worth citizens exactly two years ago.
The gathering outside Fort Worth Police headquarters was in honor of Corporal Garrett Hull.
Hull was killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery on September 14, 2018.
He left behind a wife, Sabrina, and two children.
The Fort Worth Police Officer’s Association organized the tribute.
