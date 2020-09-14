NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There was a community tribute Monday evening for a man who gave his life to protect Fort Worth citizens exactly two years ago.

The gathering outside Fort Worth Police headquarters was in honor of Corporal Garrett Hull.

Garrett Hull tribute (credit: Fort Worth PD)

Hull was killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery on September 14, 2018.

He left behind a wife, Sabrina, and two children.

The Fort Worth Police Officer’s Association organized the tribute.

Garrett Hull tribute (credit: Fort Worth PD)

Fort Worth Police Officer Garrett Hull (courtesy: Sabrina Hull)

 

