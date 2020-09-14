KRUM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Krum ISD officials have cancelled all football events until Monday September 28 due to possible COVID-19 exposure to football players and coaches.
Krum High School homecoming, which was scheduled for Friday, September 25 has been rescheduled for Friday, October 9.
“After very careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all football events until September 28, 2020 due to the possible exposure of our football team and coaching staff to COVID-19,” the school district said in a statement on its website Monday.
All Krum Middle School after school events, including athletics, are also canceled during this time.
“Please know that this decision was not made lightly, but we feel it is necessary in order to protect the health of all involved,” Krum ISD said.
All Krum Middle School and Krum High School students will move to remote learning through Friday, September 25, as well.