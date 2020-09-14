ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys are offering all remaining 2020 single game tickets on sale to the general public today at noon.
Following the presale offered to Dallas Cowboys Season Ticket Holders, a limited number of tickets for all home games will be available.
Fans can buy tickets starting at $89 here or here.
Tickets are limited to six per game and are subject to availability. They’re distributed in seat blocks known as “pods” to maintain distance between groups who are not known to one another. Fans are required to maintain pod integrity by only transferring tickets to family or friends within their trusted group. Each ticket holder should have their own mobile ticket on their device.
All ticket holders must agree to maintaining pod integrity as part of the ticket terms and conditions.
Standing room only tickets aren’t currently available.
