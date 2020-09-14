PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano police arrested two men and a woman in connection to a shooting in the 100 block of Legacy Drive, which left two people injured.
It happened on September 10, 2020. Three days later, police identified 8-year old Xavier Alexander Aguirre, 26-year old Rani Bryanna Gamboa, and 25-year old Trevaughn Cortez Linnear as those responsible.
Police said shots were fired from the parking lot into a truck, striking the occupant seated in the driver’s seat. Another man who was walking to his car was also struck by the gunfire. The car fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim inside the black pickup was transported by Plano Fire-Rescue to a local hospital for medical treatment. The other gunshot victim drove himself to the hospital. Both men suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Aguirre and Linnear were charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Gamboa was charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Upon execution of a search warrant, nine firearms, $18,000 in cash, and 2000 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) cartridges were recovered.
The investigation remains ongoing.