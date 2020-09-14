ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas Republican Congressman Ron Wright was admitted to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas on Sunday due to complications surrounding his treatment for cancer.

“Congressman Wright has been in a tough battle with cancer this year, after overcoming a first bout with the disease in 2018,” Rep. Wright’s office said in a statement Monday.

Earlier this month Rep. Wright was admitted to the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland for treatment and later returned home to Arlington.

“The Wright family appreciates the prayers and well wishes offered by everyone,” his office said.

Rep. Wright announced last July he was battling lung cancer.

Wright said on his Facebook page then “…I have been battling lung cancer for several months. With the help of medical advances, great doctors, and almighty God, the prognosis is positive.”

He told CBS 11 in August 2019, “I’ll be honest with you. The reason I went in for the physical was they weren’t going to renew my prescription for cholesterol medicine unless I went in for a physical, and I was glad they did because they found it.”