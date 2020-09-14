Texas Coronavirus Hospitalizations Declining As State Reports 2,595 New Cases, 21 Deaths The Texas Department of State Health Services said the total number of COVID-19 cases so far in the state is now at 663,445, while the death toll is now at 14,211.

In Wake Of Police Chief Renee Hall's Resignation, Some Latino Leaders Want Next Dallas Chief To Be LatinoWith the city's population being 42% Latino, they say the city doesn't have time to waste in bringing someone from out of the state.