DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A sheriff’s deputy is in custody in Texas accused of murdering his girlfriend.
After several weeks of investigation Jay Allen Rotter, a deputy with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, is facing several charges.
Everything started on August 26 when Rotter made a 911 call in Denton reporting that his girlfriend had shot herself.
According to officials, when officers arrived they found a woman dead and Rotter at the scene.
Police later learned Rotter and the deceased female lived together at the residence in the 2400 block of Robinwood Lane. The victim was later identified as 46-year-old Leslie Lynn Hartman.
The investigation continued into September, during which time detectives executed search warrants and analyzed physical evidence. After detectives presented a probable cause affidavit a judge signed an affidavit for the deputy’s arrest.
Monday afternoon Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn released a statement that said, in part:
“We are shocked and saddened about the incident and arrest of Jay Rotter. We have very little information regarding the situation at this time. We believe in the criminal justice process and the truth will prevail.”
Rotter has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since 2005 and is assigned to the narcotics division. The 36-year-old was taken into custody on September 14 and charged with Murder and Tampering with Evidence. He is being held on a $1.15 million bond.