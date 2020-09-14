LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lewisville residents may notice a different smell and taste of their drinking water due to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project to relocate water transmission lines to the City of Lewisville’s Water Treatment plant, the city said Monday.
This change is expected to start as early as Tuesday, Sept. 15 and run through Friday, Oct. 9.
The potential taste and odor issues are aesthetic only and pose no health hazard, the city said in a news release.
The USACE project is at a stage where the new water mains will be connected to existing lines.
This transition will temporarily prevent the Water Treatment Plant from using powder-activated carbon in its treatment process, causing some customers to notice a change in the taste and/or odor of their drinking water.
If residents have questions or concerns, they can call the Lewisville Public Services Department at 972-219-3510.