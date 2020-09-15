Comments
CANYON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is asking for the public’s help to locate a 3-year-old girl who was ordered into state custody by a judge in Randall County on Monday, September 14 but has not been seen since.
The girl, Elly’Anna Garcia, is believed to be with her mother, Christina Kaput, 34.
The two were last seen in Plainview, but may traveling to the DFW or Houston areas.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the girl and her mother should contact Child Protective Investigations (CPI) at 806-341-5385.