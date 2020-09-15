Gulf Coast Braces For Another Hurricane As Sally Slowly Plods Toward Louisiana and MississippiThe path of slow-moving Hurricane Sally is hard to predict but the storm, packing winds of 85 mph, continues to creep toward the northern Gulf Coast.

As Louisiana Continues Hurricane Laura Recovery, Tropical Storm Sally Takes Aim At Gulf CoastTropical Storm Sally is expected to slow before strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico. Experts predict Sally will be a Category 1 hurricane by the time it makes landfall near the Louisiana-Mississippi line.

Late Sunday Update Has Sally Moving More East Toward MississippiThe latest forecast Sunday night showed Sally slowing down and turning more north as it approached the Louisiana coastline.