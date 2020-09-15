ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington has narrowed its nationwide search for a new police chief to ten candidates.

Chief Will Johnson retired at the end of May after 23 years of service with the city.

Arlington launched its search for a new police chief on June 1, and attracted 74 public safety professionals from across the country to apply.

The city narrowed the pool of candidates to 24 in mid-August and conducted another round of interviews and analysis of these applicants.

The following candidates will move into the next phase of the process:

Alexander Jones, Police Colonel – Baltimore County Police Department

Charles Ramirez, Assistant Chief – Support Bureau – Fort Worth Police Department

Derrick Wood, Inspector – Southwest Division – Philadelphia Police Department

Jaime Ayala, Assistant Police Chief – Support Operations Bureau – Arlington Police Department

Jason Lando, Commander – Investigations Branch/Narcotics & Vice – Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Joseph Gramaglia, Deputy Police Commissioner – Operations/Homeland Security – Buffalo Police Department

Kevin Kolbye, Assistant Police Chief – Arlington Police Department

Osbaldo Flores, Deputy Chief – Field Operations – Arlington Police Department

Perry Tarrant, Chief Operating Officer/Partner – Tri-9 Solutions, LLC

Tarrick McGuire, Deputy Police Chief – Arlington Police Department

“We cast a wide net when we started the search for Arlington’s next police chief and I’m pleased that our search has led to a strong, diverse group of police leaders from around the country and at home for us to consider,” said City Manager Trey Yelverton. “As we start the next round of interviews, we look forward to involving our stakeholders in a purposeful way to help us be better informed about the community’s interests in this important position.”

The semi-final round is set to begin in late September.

Candidates will engage in a series of in-person panel interviews, which will include members of the city’s executive leadership team, employee representatives and diverse groups of community leaders.

The final phase of the process is anticipated to begin in mid-October with a final selection by the end of October or early November.