DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 190 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 75,838.

The county also confirmed three more deaths, bringing the total to 979.

An additional 21 new probable cases with positive antigen test results were reported in Dallas County since Sunday, bringing the total probable cases in Dallas County to 3,636, including 11 probable deaths from COVID-19.

Of the 190 new cases reported Tuesday, 151 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic laboratory reporting system and 68 were from previous months.

The additional three deaths reported include a Dallas man in his 50s who had underlying high risk health conditions and two Dallas women in their 80s with underlying high risk health conditions.

“Today’s numbers are much lower than yesterday’s at 122 new cases and 68 old cases, a reminder why you can’t put too much stock in one day’s total but rather must look at seven and 14 day rolling averages. The seven day provisional rolling average for new confirmed cases and probable cases, collected by date of test, for CDC week 36 which ended on September 5th was 270, a decrease from the previous CDC week average of 303. This rolling average is the most accurate number we have of weekly averages although it lags by several days.,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.