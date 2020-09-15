AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott released a public service announcement Tuesday, encouraging Texans to get a flu shot.

“Getting a flu shot is especially important this season to help keep hospitalizations down during the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19,” the Governor’s Office said in a news release.

In the PSA, Governor Abbott notes that the flu vaccine is an effective way to reduce the chances of contracting and spreading the flu.

In the PSA, he says, “Hi, this is Governor Greg Abbott. Flu season is already here, and that means we all need to take extra care to stay healthy. That’s why I urge every Texan to go get a flu shot. I got mine today. I can tell you it is the best way to reduce your chances of contracting and spreading the flu. So protect yourself and loved ones this flu season by getting a flu shot today.”

Watch the PSA at the top of this post.