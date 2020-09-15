ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s reportedly a done deal. The Major League Baseball 2020 postseason will be played at neutral-site bubbles and players will step up to the plate for the World Series, possibly, at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

According to USA TODAY Sports, the MLB and the players union reached an agreement late Monday night to play all but the first round of the postseason in the bubbles.

While the regular 60 game season has been played in stadiums without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic, on Monday MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the league had left open the possibility of playing the Championship Series games and World Series games with fans in the stands.

Just days ago CBS Sports reported and a MLB source told CBS 11 Sports’ Keith Russell that the bubble locations being considered for the expanded playoffs were:

NLDS: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and Minute Maid Park in Houston

ALDS: Petco Park in San Diego and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles

NLCS: Globe Life Field

ALCS: Petco Park

World Series: Globe Life Field

The MLB is expected to make an official announcement about the postseason later today.