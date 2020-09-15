(CBS Local)– Author Signe Pike is back with a brand new book called “The Forgotten Kingdom” and fans of her last book “The Lost Queen” get to return to sixth century Scotland. Pike’s book is the second installment of “The Lost Queen” trilogy and this one hits on everything from love to family to politics.

Pike’s story centers around a queen name Languoreth, who is imprisoned in her own home awaiting the news of a battle. Her husband and son have ridden off to war against her twin brother and her forbidden true love Maelgwn. While this book was tough to write for the former editor, she’s really proud of the final product and believes fans will be hooked from the get go with this one.

“The series is about a real historical queen from sixth century Scotland and the first book The Lost Queen was from her point of view,” said Pike in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “This book is from three different points of view, so we’re traveling from the very south of Scotland all the way up to Orkney in the north. I would say I’m most proud of this book.”

It's time to take the throne. #TheForgottenKingdom is on sale today! pic.twitter.com/3wPqQZ7dAO — Signe Pike (@SignePike) September 15, 2020

Pike had to finish up the book during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and had to write on deadline while also taking care of her 5-year-old son. The author enjoyed the challenge of writing from different points of view and loved exploring the world of sixth century Scotland and the many different layers of Languoreth.

“I loved how much of the world we got to explore and how much more of sixth century Scotland we got to see,” said Pike. “It was incredible and I feel like the pacing in this book just doesn’t quit. It picks up from page one, there are a few background chapters and it’s off to a sprint. That was really fun to write. I never thought I would write a book about sixth century Scotland. It was that I found this woman Languoreth and I discovered that she was a real historical figure, who had been swept under the proverbial rug for the last 1400 years. As I learned more about her life, I thought it was such an injustice that she had been forgotten.”

"The Forgotten Kingdom" is available now wherever books are sold