HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An 18-year-old girl in Texas has been arrested and charged with murder after police say she fatally shot a 20-year-old woman as she slept in her bed.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Emma Presler, 18, was charged Monday with murder in the death of Sierra Rhodd.
According to authorities, dozens of gunshots were fired late Sunday outside Rhodd’s home near Houston, and she was struck by gunfire that went through her bedroom window. Her parents and younger brother, who were also inside the house, were not injured.
Multiple shooters were reported outside the home, and Gonzalez said the investigation was ongoing. He said detectives believe the shooting was related to a feud between a group of people and Rhodd’s 15-year-old brother, and that Rhodd was not the intended target.
Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on Presler’s behalf.
