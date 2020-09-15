FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Trinity Metro is providing free rides for job seekers on all of its services.

The company said it recognizes how during the COVID-19 pandemic, many Tarrant County residents suffered job losses and are looking for new employment opportunities.

“The pandemic impacted many people’s careers,” said Wayne Gensler, vice president and chief operating officer of bus and paratransit. “We know job seekers will be using our services to travel to job fairs and interviews, so we want to help them by providing free rides.”

Customers will need to provide a communication from the hiring company to the bus operator or train conductor.

Examples include a document (email or text or flier) indicating the date of the interview from the hiring company and/or job fair. On the day of the interview or job fair, the rider will show the document and ID to the bus operator or train conductor.

Free rides will be offered on all buses, trains, ACCESS and ZIPZONE services in Tarrant County.

ZIPZONE riders will need to enter a code when booking their ride.

To obtain a one-time code for a round trip on ZIPZONE, call customer care at 817-215-8600 and provide the time, date and location of the interview or job fair, and the representative will provide a code.